The Toronto Retail Group is comprised of the following dealerships, all of which will be included in the sale:

Mercedes-Benz Downtown

Mercedes-Benz Markham

Mercedes-Benz Thornhill

Mercedes-Benz Maple

Mercedes-Benz Maple Van Centre

Mercedes-Benz Midtown

Mercedes-Benz Mississauga

Mercedes-Benz Mississauga Van Centre

Mercedes-Benz Etobicoke

The new ownership group will jointly own all TRG dealerships. The specific management structure at each dealership will be determined by the new ownership group once the transfer of ownership is complete.

Both groups currently own and operate award-winning Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Sylvester Chuang of the AWIN Group of Dealerships owns and operates Mercedes-Benz Oakville, Mercedes-Benz Victoria and Mercedes-Benz Nanaimo, while the Zanchin Automotive Group owns and operates Mercedes-Benz Newmarket and Mercedes-Benz Durham.

The AWIN Group of Dealerships currently represents marques of distinction at 20 dealerships in total across Toronto, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Durham and Oakville.

Founded in 1973 by Joe Zanchin, the Zanchin Automotive Group currently operates more than 34 dealerships in total across Ontario.

Quotes

"We are excited that the AWIN and Zanchin teams have come together to further strengthen their connection to Mercedes-Benz in Canada. This move will allow Mercedes-Benz Canada to focus its efforts and resources on supporting a strong, independent national dealer network that includes the Toronto Retail Group – a network that can act with even more speed and agility to deliver the highest level of customer experience. We know that the AWIN/Zanchin group will continue to represent the three-pointed star with distinction, while benefiting greatly from the incredible team of Toronto Retail Group employees. Mercedes-Benz Canada truly looks forward to establishing this next chapter with AWIN/Zanchin in the months and years to come as we introduce Canadians to the next wave of incredible Mercedes-Benz vehicles."

- Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

"As quoted by Disney, all of our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. We are incredibly excited to achieve our dream of an expanded partnership with the Mercedes-Benz family. We are passionate about our automotive business and with the trust of Mercedes-Benz, this great opportunity is allowing us to expand our AWIN dealership family. We will work closely with Mercedes-Benz Canada to continue delivering the world-class customer experience everyone expects from the three-pointed star, as well as AWIN's philosophy of putting people first."

- Dr. Sylvester Chuang, Co-Founder and Chairman, AWIN Group of Dealerships

"This is an incredible moment for myself, my family and our Executive Team. I could not be prouder of the Zanchin Automotive Group and the growing partnership with Mercedes-Benz Canada, a brand that represents the very best in engineering, quality, and performance. I welcome our new Mercedes-Benz stores, our new customers and most importantly our new employees who will continue to put our customers first."

- Joe Zanchin, Founder and CEO, Zanchin Automotive Group

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For further information: Zakary Paget, 647 267-5932, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mercedes-benz.ca

