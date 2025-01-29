HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada's health ministers meet today and tomorrow, organizations representing the country's nurses and physicians are unanimous: governments must do everything in their powers to support health care workers and keep them caring for patients.

The recent federal interpretation letter is a step in the right direction to encourage collaboration between health providers and incentivise the creation of team-based care. When health professionals work together and fully utilize their knowledge, skills and expertise, they can care for more patients, share workloads, and improve the overall experience for both patients and providers. But there is more work to do to retain and support these dedicated professionals.

The health care system is first and foremost a human resources system, and only a healthy workforce can deliver a healthy system of care. While recruitment is part of the solution, it won't solve the issue on its own. We must take care of the people that are already in the health system so that they can keep caring for Canadians.

We urge health ministers to implement the following solutions:

Implement team-based care as the main model of primary care across the country, optimizing every health professional's contributions to improve access and patient outcomes

Work toward eliminating time-consuming and repetitive administrative tasks

Optimize the use of evolving technologies, such as AI to streamline administrative tasks and enhance patient care

Connect all point of care to empower patients with their health information and streamline inter-connectiveness between providers

Support and invest in virtual care within the publicly funded system

Improve accountability and transparency in the health care system so that Canadians better understand how their health dollars are being spent

While this meeting is critical to advance the country's health care needs, we reiterate the importance for decision makers to keep communication channels open throughout the year in order to build collaborative relationships.

Quotes

"People are the most important element of the health ecosystem. Supporting, retaining and investing in health care workers and helping them thrive at work is crucial to delivering quality care for Canadians. We cannot afford to lose more caregivers."– Dr. Joss Reimer, President, Canadian Medical Association

"Canadians are counting on us to ensure they have the care they need. From the decision makers to the health care providers, we have a responsibility to work together to protect and enhance our public health care system." – Linda Silas, President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions

"With six million Canadians lacking access to a regular family doctor, we are at a critical juncture for our health care system. We need bold action to reduce barriers and invest in solutions that make Canada's health care system stronger and more sustainable. "– Dr. Carrie Bernard, President, College of Family Physicians of Canada

"Canada's health system thrives when every health professional works to their full potential within team-based models of care. By working together collaboratively and optimizing skills and collaboration, we can ensure Canadians receive the care they need, when and where they need it." – Dr. Kimberly LeBlanc, President, Canadian Nurses Association

