Montréal counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Rachel Bendayan, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $198,000 in financial support for IMMUNI T (7206127 Canada inc.), an innovative business in the life sciences sector. This repayable contribution will enable it to acquire automated production equipment and robotize its analysis and diagnostic service lines. The project, which aims to boost the business's growth in export markets, will lead to the creation of seven jobs.

Specializing in contract research and diagnostic services in cell biology, immunology and toxicity immunodiagnostics (immunogenicity), IMMUNI T was founded by an international leader in immunology testing. The company, which has been helping to accelerate the discovery and improvement of high-potential drugs since its creation in 2009, has unique expertise in immunogenicity methods, and holds certifications that meet international biopharmaceutical industry standards.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"It is a priority of our federal government to help businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good–quality jobs. That is why we are providing our support to IMMUNI T, a company whose success is raising the profile not just of the Montréal region but of the entire Quebec and Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, IMMUNI T will be able to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge field and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. Part of our economic recovery plan, this support will thus benefit the entire Montréal region and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Since its creation 14 years ago, IMMUNI T has provided the biopharmaceutical industry with numerous immunology services. The growing interest in biologics and biosimilars has created a booming market that requires state-of-the-art immunogenicity and immunomodulation testing. CED's contribution to the acquisition of this type of equipment represents an additional asset in our conquest of new international markets and will also enable us to vary our line of products."

Dr. Idriss Saiah, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), IMMUNI T

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

