WOLFVILLE, NS, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working closely with the province of Nova Scotia, Indigenous communities, academia and industry to support the development of clean technology and energy projects, including tidal projects in the Bay of Fundy.

Today, the Honourable Kody Blois, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced over $10 million in federal funding for two projects through the Energy Innovation Program:

The Ocean Sensors Innovation Platform (OSIP) led by the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy Ltd. (FORCE)

The "Reducing Fish-Turbine Collision Risk Uncertainty in the Minas Passage, Bay of Fundy" project led by Acadia University

With the world's most powerful tides, the Bay of Fundy holds immense potential as a source of clean, renewable tidal energy. It is also a vital marine ecosystem that must be protected. Through OSIP, FORCE will develop state-of-the-art environmental monitoring platforms that collect fish and ecosystem data. Data collected will inform regulators, investors and the public to advance tidal energy so that it can be used to power Canadian homes and businesses.

Acadia University's project will conduct fish detection studies and develop fish movement models and monitoring approaches to inform assessments of interactions between fish and tidal energy devices. Additionally, it will help to strengthen Canada's workforce by providing opportunities for scientists and trainees to develop new technical skills to meet the needs of the growing offshore renewable energy sector.

With these projects, we are building the certainty investors need, supporting good jobs for Canadians and unlocking the Bay of Fundy's tidal potential as part of a stronger, cleaner and more secure economy for generations to come.

Quotes

"Canada is proud to support groundbreaking projects like these that demonstrate our ability to lead the world in clean technology and responsible energy development. By working with our provincial partners, industry and Iindigenous communities, such as Mi'kmaq, we are unlocking the Bay of Fundy's tidal potential in a way that protects ecosystems and delivers lasting benefits for Canadians. This is how we deliver a cleaner, more prosperous future for Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Bay of Fundy holds real potential for clean, reliable energy. By applying the best available science and ongoing monitoring, we can develop tidal power responsibly while protecting this important marine ecosystem for generations to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

"Tidal energy presents a transformative opportunity for Nova Scotia. With the immense power of the Bay of Fundy and our growing expertise in ocean technology, we're not just harnessing clean energy — we're building a sustainable future that benefits our economy, our communities and our environment."

The Honourable Kody Blois

Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister

"Companies from around the world want to invest in Nova Scotia's tidal sector because they see the potential for innovation, green energy and long-term economic growth. Through this partnership between FORCE and Acadia, we'll have monitoring data that regulators, investors and the public can count on as this sector grows our green economy by advancing clean tidal energy."

Julie Vanexan

MLA Kings South, on behalf of Trevor Boudreau,

Nova Scotia Minister of Energy

"Fundy is a powerful energy resource; it's also a complex ecosystem and a sacred Mi'kmaw watershed. To harness its potential responsibly, we need to ground our efforts in rigorous science and respectful collaboration. The OSIP project is designed to bring many partners together to advance our understanding of how to monitor fish–turbine interactions. This doesn't happen without the Government of Canada's support: not just funding, but also clean energy policy and coordinated regulation. This is how we create economic opportunities and fight climate change at the same time, sustainably."

Lindsay Bennet

Executive Director, Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE)

"Acadia University's researchers are committed to tackling a wide range of challenges impacting Nova Scotia and our local community. Our extensive research experience enables the tidal energy industry to make informed decisions that give regulators and industry the confidence to move forward. The projects and partnerships we are celebrating today place Acadia at the heart of research into Nova Scotia's energy future."

Dr. Jeff Hennessy

President and Vice-Chancellor, Acadia University

"The Bay of Fundy has sustained our Mi'kmaw communities for generations, providing life, culture and connection. As we look to the future, tidal energy offers an opportunity to create clean, sustainable power while respecting and protecting this sacred watershed. We are proud to work alongside governments, researchers and industry to ensure that innovation is guided by science, collaboration and Mi'kmaw stewardship, creating benefits for our people, the environment and generations to come."

Angie Gillis

Executive Director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

Quick Facts

In June 2023 , the Task Force on Sustainable Tidal Energy Development in the Bay of Fundy was initiated and co-chaired by NRCan and the epartment of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), with members from the Government of Nova Scotia , FORCE and Marine Renewables Canada to explore issues and opportunities associated with the deployment of tidal energy projects in the Bay of Fundy.

, the Task Force on Sustainable Tidal Energy Development in the Bay of Fundy was initiated and co-chaired by NRCan and the epartment of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), with members from the Government of , FORCE and Marine Renewables Canada to explore issues and opportunities associated with the deployment of tidal energy projects in the Bay of Fundy. This announcement supports the outcomes of the Task Force on Sustainable Tidal Energy Development in the Bay of Fundy by ensuring that decisions regarding tidal energy projects are supported by data and that future projects comply with required legislation and regulations.

OSIP's innovative monitoring system will enable the reliable collection of fish data, supporting regulators with the necessary information to assess projects efficiently while maintaining environmental safeguards.

FORCE is a private, not-for-profit research facility for tidal stream technology created to better understand how tidal technology can play a role in Canada's clean energy future.

clean energy future. NRCan provided funding of $10.7 million for both projects through its Energy Innovation Program (EIP) and DFO in-kind support valued at over $1.4 million for Acadia University .

for both projects through its Energy Innovation Program (EIP) and DFO in-kind support valued at over for . The EIP advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

