Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean organization receives $1,500,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-FÉLICIEN, QC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $1,500,000 for the Centre de conservation de la biodiversité boréale (CCBB) inc., the NPO that administers the Zoo sauvage de Saint‍-‍Félicien. This CED funding will enable the organization to enhance its tourism offering by developing new attractions on site, with the aim of increasing tourist traffic.

The CCBB's mission is to raise awareness, increase appreciation of and protect boreal biodiversity and, more specifically, the ecosystems, species and animal and plant populations in the Saguenay‍‒Lac-Saint‍-‍Jean region, Quebec, Canada and the temperate boreal zone up to the Arctic Ocean. The CED funding will enable the organization to improve its facilities, including the small farm, the children's play area and the Espace découverte exhibit area, and to build habitats for arctic foxes and snowy owls. These initiatives will help enhance the Zoo sauvage de Saint‍-‍Félicien's appeal, thereby promoting an increase in the number of visitors, to the benefit of the regional economy.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

"The Zoo sauvage de Saint‍-‍Félicien is a leading tourist attraction that not only stimulates local economic growth but also improves the region's appeal among international clients. Our support for the Centre de conservation de la biodiversité boréale attests to our government's commitment to assist organizations that help position Quebec and Canada as select tourism destinations. Congratulations on this promising project for the Saguenay‍‒Lac‍-Saint‍-‍Jean region!"

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic‍-‍Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The support announced today highlights our willingness to boost the tourism industry and our renewed commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens. CED's funding for the Centre de conservation de la biodiversité boréale represents excellent news for the Saguenay‒Lac-Saint‍-‍Jean region and its appeal! Thanks to our government's investments in tourism experiences, we are ready to host tourists from home and around the world."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc‍-‍Aurèle‍-‍Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"This project represents an important step in the Zoo sauvage de Saint‍-‍Félicien's history. We will be able to not only improve our animals' well‍-‍being, but also offer a renewed, inclusive experience to all our visitors."

Louis Bouchard, Chief Executive, Zoo sauvage de Saint‍-‍Félicien

Funding has been provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. The aim of this program is to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The funding announced today is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement between the Centre de conservation de la biodiversité boréale and CED.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

