MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal is pleased to announce the appointment of Mélanie Lussier as President and CEO of Aéro Montréal, effective March 13. Suzanne M. Benoît, who currently holds the position of President of Aéro Montréal and has played an important leadership role since the creation of the industrial cluster, has announced her retirement effective March 10.

"With her experience in the aeronautics sector, her extensive network and her in-depth knowledge of how industrial clusters work, Mélanie Lussier is the ideal person to take the helm of Aéro Montréal. The Board is confident that under Ms. Lussier's leadership, Aéro Montréal's strategic plan will continue to build on its momentum," said Steeve Lavoie, Chairman of the Board of Aéro Montréal and President of Bell Textron in Canada. "I would like to sincerely thank Suzanne Benoît for her commitment, perseverance and enthusiasm over the past 16 years. She has left her mark on the Québec aerospace industry and contributed to the development and visibility of our industry," added Mr. Lavoie.

"Now that a qualified successor has been found, it is time for me to pass the torch. I am leaving Aéro Montréal with a sense of accomplishment. Our industrial cluster is recognized as a model and has created value not only for companies in the sector, but for Québec as a whole," said Ms. Benoît.

At Aéro Montréal's annual general meeting next spring, members of the cluster and its many partners will have the opportunity to pay tribute to Ms. Benoît for her major contributions to Aéro Montréal's success.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

Aéro Montréal's mission is to bring together all the players in the sector around common objectives and concerted actions in order to increase cohesion and optimize the competitiveness, growth and influence of the aerospace cluster so that it becomes an even greater source of wealth creation for Montréal, Québec and Canada. Over the years, Aéro Montréal's strategic action plan has provided for the implementation of many working groups, including for the supply chain, human resources, innovation, image, visibility and outreach, defence and national security, and marketing and development.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

For further information: Media contact: Léa Guicheteau, Director, Image and Sustainable Aerospace, 514-550-7494, [email protected]