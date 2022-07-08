MeetingsNet names Creative Group's Jamie Schwartz to the 2022 Changemakers List

Creative Group, a Leading Meeting, Incentive and Recognition Company, is Honored that MeetingsNet has named Jamie Schwartz, Senior Director, Individual Performance Strategy, to their 2022 Changemakers List.

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc. , a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced that Jamie Schwartz, Senior Director, Individual Performance Strategy, was named to MeetingsNet's 2022 Changemakers List.

Those selected are people that left a mark on the incentive industry with their innovation, resourcefulness, and results. "I'm so thrilled to be recognized among such a diverse and esteemed group of industry colleagues who are rising to the challenges that our industry faces," said Schwartz.

"We are so proud of Jamie's contributions as a thought leader and Changemaker in our company and the industry. She has been a critical product champion helping us to redesign, position and launch our new motivational performance solution, AMPWorks℠," said Creative Group President, Janet Traphagen.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has previously been honored with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 175 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

