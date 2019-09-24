Meet the Captains: J.P. Wiser's latest release of the Alumni Whisky Series

Mark Messier : Arguably one of the game's best captains, Mark led his teams with a combination of skill and strength. This bold & tenacious 3-grain whisky is skillfully blended to deliver on Messier's strength at 47% ABV. Aged 11 years in Speyside Malt barrels, this whisky celebrates #11's impact on the game.

Yvan Cournoyer : Aged 12 years to honour Yvan's playing number, this whisky was inspired by Cournoyer's game-winning pass to Paul Henderson in the Canada 1972 Summit Series. Much like Cournoyer's smooth hands led to the gritty game-winning goal, this complex liquid is a smooth 3-grain blend with gritty rye flavours.

: Aged 12 years to honour Yvan's playing number, this whisky was inspired by Cournoyer's game-winning pass to in the 1972 Summit Series. Much like Cournoyer's smooth hands led to the gritty game-winning goal, this complex liquid is a smooth 3-grain blend with gritty rye flavours. Dave Keon : With a 45% ABV to celebrate the 45-points Dave scored in his 1st season, this well-balanced whisky compliments his offensive and defensive abilities on the ice. To truly pay homage to this hockey legend, this whisky is aged 14 years for Dave's playing number and uses 4 different barrels to commemorate his 4 Cup wins.

Whether you are a fan of the sport, grew up watching these players, or simply appreciate genuine Canadian spirit, this collection is for you. Not to mention, part of the proceeds from this whisky collaboration go back to the NHL Alumni Association ("NHLAA") to help support their social ambitions.

"We are proud to partner with the NHLAA, and with proceeds from this collaboration, knowing that we have a role in supporting their ambition of helping retired players, the hockey community, and celebrating a sport loved by so many Canadians. With an extensive pool of retired players to work with and a talented whisky team able to deliver great liquids, the sky truly is the limit." said Vanessa Clarke, Senior Brand Manager, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited.

The Alumni Whisky Series is a one-time-only player whisky release. This 3rd lineup of premium, collectible player whiskies will be available this season in select stores across Canada.



About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

For further information: Brand inquiries: Derek Wagner, Assistant Brand Manager, Canadian Whisky, Corby Spirit and Wine, Email: derek.wagner@pernod-ricard.com; Media inquiries: Valerie Brive-Turtle, Director, Communications, Public Relations and S&R, Corby Spirit and Wine, Email: canada.communications@pernod-ricard.com, Telephone: (416) 479-2492

