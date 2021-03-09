Mednow Virtually Opens The Market

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services through Mednow.ca. Mednow's vision is to be a household name in the provision of convenient healthcare services to all Canadians. Designed with quality care in mind, Mednow uses an interdisciplinary approach which is focused on the patient experience to provide exceptional care. Pharmacy services are offered through a user-friendly interface for easy prescription upload, transfer of medication profiles and free delivery. Mednow also offers PillSmart™, a specialized medication adherence system, to support better health outcomes. For more information visit https://mednow.ca/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Investor Relations: Marc Charbin, [email protected], 416.4695229; Media: Jalila Singerff, Jive PR + Digital, www.jiveprdigital.com, [email protected], 613.614.6777

