Medline Canada Officially Opens new Medical Supplies Distribution Centre in Western Canada

CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation – a leading medical supplies manufacturer and distributor – is proud to announce the official opening of its new distribution centre in Rocky View, Alberta.

Located just north of Calgary, the new 160,000-square-foot distribution hub doubles the warehouse capacity in Western Canada. This expansion enhances Medline's network, allowing it to meet the rising demand in the western region and provide a solid foundation for growth across its acute care, primary care, and long-term care business lines.

Medline Canada officially opened its new 160,000-square-foot western distribution hub today in Rocky View, Alberta, just north of Calgary. Pictured with Medline distribution centre employees Medline’s Chief Operating Officer, Kaveh Razzaghi, left, and Alberta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health and MLA, Martin Long, right, cut the ribbon to mark the occasion. (CNW Group/Medline Canada, Corporation)

This expansion ensures more readily available supplies, supporting Canada's healthcare system from coast to coast. It also significantly enhances service responsiveness to customers not just in Alberta but in the Western Canada region. Medline is dedicated to helping its customers achieve the best outcomes in every healthcare setting.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations with the new distribution center in Western Canada. This investment demonstrates our commitment to meeting our customers' evolving needs, providing solutions to support their challenges in today's healthcare environment, and ensuring timely and efficient delivery of critical medical supplies across the country," says Ernie Philip, President of Medline Canada, Corporation.

Medline Canada holds one of the most extensive inventory capacities in the country, ensuring the availability of supplies and medical equipment to a wide range of hospitals, clinics, seniors' residences, pharmacies, and retail stores. With over two million square feet of warehouse space nationally (including Sinclair Dental), Medline is strategically positioned to provide exceptional logistics, warehousing services, and demand planning from eight locations across Canada, from St John, Newfoundland, to Delta, British Columbia.

As healthcare faces increasing pressure in every province, Medline is responding by offering more ways to support its customers. Through enhanced efficiency, agility, and resilience, Medline is optimizing its operations and empowering its teams to make a significant impact in supporting Canada's entire healthcare continuum.

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily in all we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With 1,200 employees, including Sinclair Dental, and more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space combined, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

