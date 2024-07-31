New facility will double Medline's warehouse footprint in the province to serve healthcare customers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation – a leading medical supplies manufacturer and distributor – announced today that it is again expanding its Western operations with a new 46,000-square-foot distribution centre in Rosser, Manitoba, doubling its current warehouse space in the province.

Over the last decade, Medline Canada has expanded its supply chain network nationally while growing product offerings, capabilities and market share. Medline's expansion in Manitoba follows the company's recent opening of a 160,000-square-foot Western distribution hub in Rocky View, Alberta, just north of Calgary.

Medline, with its dental business Sinclair Dental, has 1.2 million sq. ft. of warehouse space in Canada.

The new Manitoba location, at 179 Westcreek Way in Rosser (25 km northwest of Winnipeg), will improve Medline's inventory flexibility, and efficiency and enhance service responsiveness to customers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

"Healthcare continues to be under pressure in every province, and we are committed to being the most trusted supplies and equipment partner for our customers across the healthcare continuum," said Ernie Philip, president of Medline Canada. "By providing quality service and products efficiently and with excellence, we look forward to increasing our value in Western Canada by helping customers deliver the best care to Canadians."

Medline Canada has one of the country's most extensive medical supplies and equipment inventory capacities to serve a wide range of hospitals, clinics, seniors' residences, pharmacies and retail stores.

With this latest distribution facility in the West, Medline Canada, along with its dental supply business Sinclair Dental, has 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space nationally, including a 600,000-square-foot, LEED® certified, national distribution hub in Guelph, Ontario.

Medline Canada plans to ship its first customer orders from the new Rosser facility in late October 2024.

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 628 employees, including 115 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

