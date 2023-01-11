Leading supplies manufacturer and distributor continues expansion across Canada

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation announced today the acquisition of Calgary-based Stat Healthcare Corporation, a medical and laboratory supplies provider with expertise in clinic set-ups.

With this latest acquisition, Medline continues to grow its medical supplies market share across the continuum of care – acute, long term and primary care – in Canada.

With this latest acquisition, Medline continues to grow its medical supplies market share across the continuum of care – acute, long term and primary care – in Canada. Stat Healthcare will operate as a division of Medline Canada, providing supplies for the medical, surgical, homecare, veterinary, anesthesia/respiratory and laboratory supply fields, as well as offering specialties in medical clinic set-ups and surgical suite accreditation.

With offices and eight distribution centres across Canada, including a national distribution hub in Guelph, Ontario, Medline Canada is now establishing a broader operations footprint to serve western Canadian customers efficiently and offering a comprehensive portfolio of supplies, equipment and capabilities across the continuum of care.

"Acquiring Stat Healthcare is another indication of our commitment to meeting the medical supply needs of Canadians," said Ernie Philip, President of Medline Canada, Corporation. "We recognize our great responsibility, and we're proud to be an important part of the Canadian medical supply chain. Adding Stat Healthcare to our network ensures Canadians, from coast to coast, have unparalleled access to the medical supplies they need when they need them."

As a leading supplies and equipment manufacturer and distributor, Medline Canada harnesses diversity, knowledge, agility and empathy to help customers deliver better healthcare outcomes – Together Improving Care™.

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values every day, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 550 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast-to-coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

