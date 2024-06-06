Medline announces annual Environmental, Social, Governance report highlighting growth in 2023

Medline shows commitment to furthering a more sustainable and inclusive future with second annual global ESG report

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, today announced the release of its second annual 2023 ESG Report. This report is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and responsible governance and underscores 2023 achievements in its pursuit of creating a sustainable future for healthcare.

"Medline is committed to delivering tangible progress across our efforts to be responsible stewards of the environment, improve social equity and maintain a culture of good corporate governance. In 2023, we enhanced ESG collaboration across all areas of our business to increase transparency and demonstrate results," shared Jim Boyle, CEO of Medline. "We're proud to showcase some of our accomplishments, like the completion of New York's largest rooftop solar installation and the expansion of our Oregon reprocessing facility, alongside the commendable volunteer efforts of our employees worldwide."

Medline continues to report on its ESG priorities under four pillars: climate resilience and environmental action, responsible products, people and communities and robust governance. These pillars are determined based on comprehensive assessments and reviews of ESG priorities to ensure consistent alignment with business activities and best practices.

Highlights in each pillar include:

Climate resilience and environmental action: Medline expanded GHG emissions data collection and completed significant renewable energy installations. In 2023, the company doubled its solar panel count by adding over 37,000 panels, including significant installations at its Montgomery, New York , and Uxbridge, Massachusetts locations.

Medline expanded GHG emissions data collection and completed significant renewable energy installations. In 2023, the company doubled its solar panel count by adding over 37,000 panels, including significant installations at its , and locations. People and communities: Medline employees volunteered over 9,000 hours with 100+ non-profit partners, including a 5K for the organization Strides for Peace with participation from more than 600 employees who raised over $27,000 .

Medline employees volunteered over 9,000 hours with 100+ non-profit partners, including a for the organization Strides for Peace with participation from more than 600 employees who raised over . Responsible products : Medline reprocessed over 2.5M medical devices through its Medline ReNewal program's owned facilities and doubled the size of the Medline ReNewal plant, increasing capacity to reprocess medical devices that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

: Medline reprocessed over medical devices through its Medline ReNewal program's owned facilities and doubled the size of the Medline ReNewal plant, increasing capacity to reprocess medical devices that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Robust governance: Medline conducted 645 social audits and maintained a communication channel for both Medline employees and the employees in its value chain to raise concerns about ethics and compliance in the workplace.

In 2023, Medline furthered its commitment to data governance by investing in innovative technologies that enable accurate, consolidated reporting of global metrics and activities. These new data insights help develop a roadmap for results-driven goals that align with international standards and frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

"Our 2023 report is a testament to our commitment to ESG principles. It's a clear demonstration of how our continuous efforts to refine and innovate our ESG policies and practices are making a significant impact," said Francesca Olivier, vice president of ESG at Medline. "Our global teams are spearheading transformative changes across all our markets. Together, we are leveraging the power of relevant, market-specific ESG data to navigate our business towards a future that is not just successful, but also sustainable and equitable."

Medline's global ESG report encompasses strategies and programs across the 100+ countries and territories in which Medline operates. Review Medline's 2023 ESG Report and learn more about Medline ESG efforts across the entire continuum of care by visiting https://www.medline.com/about-us/esg/ .

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily in all we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With 628 employees, including 115 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

