Medical Drama Nurses Premieres January 6 on Global

Nurses Stars Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Natasha Calis (The Possession), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot), Sandy Sidhu (Home Before Dark), and Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin' Moms)

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Global announced today the first series headlining the winter 2020 schedule as new original medical drama Nurses scrubs in beginning Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. From Entertainment One (eOne) and ICF Films, the coming-of-age series follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown Toronto hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves. Airing Monday nights for 10 weeks, Global is treating viewers to an exclusive online preview of the character-driven drama, pre-releasing the premiere on New Year's day on GlobalTV.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nurses to Global's winter schedule," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President of TV Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Paired with Global's breakout hits from the fall, January is the perfect launch pad for this fresh medical drama, and we can't wait to introduce these rookie nurses to our viewers."

Starring an ensemble cast of young talent, Nurses follows Grace Knight (Tiera Skovbye, Riverdale), a young nurse looking for a fresh start, until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career; Ashley Collins (Natasha Calis, The Possession), a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junky who lives for the fast pace of the hospital; Keon Colby (Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Blindspot), a former college football star who's trying to prove he's more than he was on the field; Nazneen Khan (Sandy Sidhu, Home Before Dark), a whip-smart daughter of a wealthy family in India who moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job ever; and Wolf Burke (Donald MacLean Jr., Workin' Moms), soft hearted and playful, but with a secret that may find him in over his head.

Along with the young team of nurses, the medical series also features a supporting cast played by Cathy White (Vikings) as Sinead O'Rourke, the head nurse and den mother of the new graduates; Ryan-James Hatanaka (Chicago P.D.) as Dr. Evan Wallace, the charming and attractive head of the ER who gets all the nurses' attention – especially Grace's; and Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters) as Dr. Vanessa Banks, the magnetic OBGYN with a cutting wit who never lets Keon forget a mistake.

As a complement to the new series, Global is launching Thank A Nurse – a recognition campaign for Canadians to thank the everyday nurses who have had a positive impact on their lives. Beginning today through Wednesday, January 1, all Canadians can nominate or submit the name of a registered nurse (currently working in Canada) to be featured on GlobalTV.com, the network's social platforms, and for the chance to appear on Global's The Morning Show. To participate:

Send the name of the nomination, which city and hospital or healthcare organization they work at, and a short reason explaining why they deserve to be recognized for their nursing efforts.

All submissions can be made via Twitter by using the hashtag #thankanurse and by tagging @globaltv .

and by tagging . Submissions can also be emailed to GlobalPR@corusent.com.

Stationed in every tendril of a busy downtown trauma centre and thrust into frontline medical action, Nurses sees five recent graduates beginning their careers in a high-stakes hospital with pressure cooker training. Forming an inextricable bond, the nurses struggle to find a work-life balance that matches and counters the intensity of their new job. Their interaction with patients, relatives, and staff quickly leads them to the discovery that nursing isn't just about biology, chemistry, and anatomy, it's also about psychology, compassion, and romantic complications.



Viewers can stream Nurses on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV app available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. To unlock Global's entire lineup of new and returning series, viewers can sign in online or on the Global TV app with their TV service provider credentials to access full episodes and exclusive clips anytime. For more information, visit GlobalTV.com.



Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. eOne distributes the series internationally.

Nurses is produced by ICF Films, eOne in association with Piazza Entertainment and Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne handles international distribution on the series. Executive Producers are Ilana Frank (Saving Hope, Rookie Blue), Linda Pope (Saving Hope, Rookie Blue), Vanessa Piazza (Lost Girl, Dark Matter), Adam Pettle (Burden of Truth, Saving Hope) Jocelyn Hamilton (Mary Kills People, Ransom) and Tassie Cameron (Mary Kills People, Rookie Blue) with Julie Puckrin (Killjoys, X Company) as Co-executive Producer. For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Director, Original Content, Drama, Kids and Factual; Lisa Godfrey is Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment.

Global Television is a Corus Entertainment Network.



About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment, Renegade 83, Daisybeck and Blackfin; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

