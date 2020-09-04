Media Statement re OPP Investigation of RCMP Leadership re 2007 YVR Incident

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the Ontario Provincial Police investigation of whether or not RCMP senior leadership supported the front-line Members on duty at the time of the death of Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in 2007.

As the representative for all front-line RCMP Members across Canada, we support this independent investigation by the OPP. It is our expectation that this investigation be conducted fairly and transparently. We look forward to reviewing their timely conclusion and finding.

There have long been allegations by Members of obstructionist behaviour by the RCMP and its senior leaders over the past 13 years. We expect that the RCMP and its leadership commit to participate fully and openly to facilitate a thorough and informed investigation and outcome.

We also hope the conclusion of this investigation adds closure for all those involved in this 13-year-old situation.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada, the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP members. The NPF will focus on improving public safety in Canada by negotiation the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and supports for our members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and support for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/.

