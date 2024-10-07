Media Statement: NPF Concerned with Amendments to Civilian Oversight in Bill C-20

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, following his appearance before the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs to discuss concerns over amendments to Bill C-20.

"On behalf of 20,000 RCMP Members across Canada, we recognize and support the essential role civilian oversight plays in maintaining public trust of police officers. Our Members have millions of public interactions per year and very rarely do complaints lead to an investigation. Bill C-20 presents a unique opportunity to strengthen civilian oversight of law enforcement by ensuring the Public Complaints and Review Commission (PCRC) is fully independent. However, the currently proposed amendments fall short of reaching that goal.

The NPF has long supported ending the practice of police investigating police. While Bill C-20 amendments proposed by the House of Commons recognize the NPF's role during the complaints process, there remain concerns about the resources allocated to the PCRC and the timelines involved in investigations. Currently, most complaints are handled by RCMP Members which creates an insular process, a perception of bias, and undermines the principles of civilian oversight. Our Members are well-equipped to handle these investigations and have maintained professionalism throughout the course of these duties, but no police officer should have to investigate their colleague.

The NPF believes that public complaints should be handled by a fully independent, well trained, and well-resourced body, external to the RCMP, to align with practices in other jurisdictions and strengthen oversight. For example, the Alberta government has taken an important first step to establish a fully independent oversight body, the Police Review Commission (PRC), which seeks to strengthen transparency and the perception of police investigating police in the province.

Over the past year, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) did not meet its three-business day service standard for forwarding complaints to the RCMP in 80% of the cases, largely due to a lack of resources. The current Bill fails to adequately address the root issue of a need for more resources and instead adds more pressures, and responsibilities, to an already under-resourced and underfunded CRCC.

The Government has consistently promised increased transparency in law enforcement, and this Bill should reflect that commitment. We urge the government to revise this Bill and create an independent and fully resourced Public Complaints and Review Commission capable of conducting fair and timely investigations that meet the public interest."

Our full submission is available here: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/securepdfs/2024/10/NPF-Bill-C-20-2024-Submission.pdf

