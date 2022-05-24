Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce federal investments to tackle food security challenges in communities throughout British Columbia

BURNABY, BC, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells, will make an announcement at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society in B.C. to announce federal investments in local food systems. The event will include a media tour of the facility (large warehouse with kitchen, volunteer area, and large walk in refrigerator and freezer).

Date

Wednesday, May 25, 2022



Time

Tour start time: 10:30 a.m. (PDT)

Announcement: 11:00 a.m. (PDT)

Location

Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society (main entrance)

8345 Winston St.

Burnaby, BC V5A 2H3

Please note that local COVID-19 health directives must be adhered to at all times.

Virtual Livestream

The announcement will also be broadcast live on the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Facebook page (no Q&As).

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]