Media Invitation - 'Destination Ontario' staff at Toronto airport greet new international students on Aug. 30

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Incoming students from all over the world will have a proper welcome at Toronto's Pearson International Airport this Friday, August 30, thanks to a new collaboration between Ontario postsecondary institutions and several municipalities.

Temporary "Destination Ontario" kiosks established on the Arrivals Level of both Terminals 1 and 3 this month are designed to welcome and orient some of the half-million international students that are coming to study in Canada this fall.

Staff at the welcome booths will greet international students exiting Customs and Immigration with a welcome package, offer assistance with transportation and accommodation options, provide free calls home to inform family members, and other helpful services.

By providing a warm welcome and guidance to students arriving in Canada for the first time, the Destination Ontario partnership aims to attract and retain more international students in the province, and enhance the profile of Ontario's cities as highly desirable international learning destinations in Canada.

The new, sustainable business model operates as a partnership involving 15 Ontario colleges, four universities and six municipalities, all of which contribute to the program's $250,000 annual budget. The kiosks are staffed from 7 am to 11 pm seven days a week until September 8, and again between late December and mid-January to welcome new international students starting in the winter semester.

Members of the media are invited to speak with newly arrived international students as they disembark at Pearson on Friday afternoon. Representatives from various Destination Ontario partners will also be on hand to talk about the welcome initiative.

Photo Opportunity

Date/Time: Friday, August 30, 2 pm to 4 pm Location: Arrivals Level, Gate C, Terminal 1, Pearson International Airport Participants: Public colleges: Boreal, Cambrian, Canadore, Centennial, Conestoga, Fleming, Humber, Lambton, Loyalist, Mohawk, Niagara, Northern, St. Lawrence, Seneca, Sheridan.

Universities: Laurentian, McMaster, Ryerson, Wilfrid Laurier. Municipalities: Hamilton, Kingston, Mississauga, St. Catharines, Sudbury, Toronto

