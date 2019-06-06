Media Invitation - Construction Breaks Ground on Espace Montmorency Français
Jun 06, 2019, 13:00 ET
Laval's largest urban centre
LAVAL, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Groupe MONTONI and Groupe Sélection cordially invite the media to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Espace Montmorency, Laval's largest mixed-use project, on Tuesday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Espace Montmorency site.
Laval Mayor Marc Demers will be in attendance, as will the project's major partners.
The media will have an opportunity to visit the project's future spaces thanks to augmented reality technology.
Espace Montmorency is a mixed-use urban development just steps from the Montmorency metro station.
What:
Groundbreaking of Espace Montmorency
Who:
When:
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Where:
Espace Montmorency
1900 Rue Jacques-Tétreault, Laval, Québec H7N 0A7
RSVP:
Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon
Cabinet de relations publiques NATIONAL
438 350-1001
ftruchon-gagnon@national.ca
SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ
For further information: Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon, Cabinet de relations publiques NATIONAL, 438 350-1001, ftruchon-gagnon@national.ca
