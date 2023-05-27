Media Invitation - Canada's largest transportation school is hosting a free 'Show 'n Shine' auto exhibit this Sunday

TORONTO, May 27, 2023 /CNW/ - After a five-year hiatus, Centennial College is bringing back its popular Show and Shine auto exhibit at its Ashtonbee Campus near Eglinton and Warden in Scarborough this Sunday, May 28.

Come and see classic and vintage cars, custom hot rods and tuner cars, trucks and motorcycles owned by Centennial College instructors, employees and graduates, as well as members of the public. The show is free admission, and exhibitors pay $10 to show off their own wheels. Parking is free.

Centennial College's School of Transportation is conducting tours of its automotive and heavy-duty truck labs – the place where careers in transportation get started! The event will also include a DJ, sponsor booths, airbag demonstrations, vendors, and lots of show prizes.

Centennial's Show and Shine is open to all types of vehicles and motorcycles. It's just $10 to exhibit your ride, and lunch is included. Owners of the first 75 display vehicles will receive a t-shirt. Display space is limited, so do come early. No pre-registration is required.

View the event information.

Media Opportunity

When: Sunday, May 28, 9 am to 3 pm

Where: 75 Ashtonbee Road (Eglinton Ave. E near Warden), Scarborough

Who: School of Transportation faculty, exhibitors and visitors

SOURCE Centennial College

For further information: Media contact: Mark Toljagic, Senior Communications Officer, mobile 416-605-6012 / [email protected]