Media availability - Toronto Pearson To Host Major Aviation Industry Job Fair

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson will be hosting a major aviation job fair, convening employers from across the passenger journey.

With more than 25 employers participating in the event, and potentially 2,000 prospective employees expected to be in attendance, the job fair will play a crucial role in ensuring that the industry is prepared and well-staffed as the airport prepares to head into the busy spring and summer months.

Employers in attendance on Thursday are hoping to fill approximately 500 positions.

WHEN: Thursday, February 22 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. WHERE: Toronto Congress Centre 650 Dixon Road Etobicoke (M9W 1J1) WHO: A Toronto Pearson spokesperson will be available onsite for interviews.

Media are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, February 21 at 5 p.m. to confirm their attendance.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office, [email protected], (416) 776-3709