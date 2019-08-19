MEDIA ALERT: This Thursday, Grab a Burger and Help Beat MS

Burgers to Beat MS Team Captain, Christine Sinclair, three-time Olympian and Canadian women's national soccer team captain, is encouraging Canadians to rally together to help find a way to beat the disease and raise awareness by visiting their local A&W and sharing their experience online using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada.

Don't want to wait until August 22nd to make a difference? From now through Thursday, A&W makes it easy for Canadians to show their support to those living with MS by rounding up their bill with any A&W purchase, giving through in-restaurant donation mugs or donating online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca.

What: A&W's 11th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day

A&W restaurants across Canada—more than 970 locations—are hosting Burgers to Beat MS Day activities, with many featuring the Great A&W Root Bear®, A&W Root Beer® floats, music, games and other fun activities.



Where: A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you



When: Thursday, August 22, 2019; all day



Why: Show your support for Canadians living with and affected by MS and help raise funds to beat the disease.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. Approximately 1 in every 385 Canadians live with MS – that's more than 77,000 people in Canada.



How: On Thursday, August 22: $2 from every Teen Burger® sold across Canada will go towards beating MS. Canadians can grab a Teen Burger® at any A&W restaurant, through a third-party food delivery service or on A&W Canada's Mobile Order & Pay app.

Now through Thursday, August 22: round up your bill with any A&W purchase; give through in-restaurant donation mugs; and donate directly to the campaign at burgerstobeatms.ca.

Post on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada.

About Burgers to Beat MS

Burgers to Beat MS is in its 11th consecutive year and has raised nearly $1 million so far in 2019, adding to the more than $13 million previously raised through the campaign. A&W is aiming to raise more than $2 million this year. Money raised through Burgers to Beat MS helps the MS Society of Canada to: fund world-class MS research, programs and services, and advocacy efforts that improve the quality of life for Canadians living with and affected by the disease.

For more information, visit BurgersToBeatMS.ca.

About A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original and fastest growing quick service burger chain. It's 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger chain with more than 970 locations coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit aw.ca. Find A&W on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. It is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults in Canada. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49, and the unpredictable effects of MS last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides programs and services to people with MS and their families, advocates for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation or for more information.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

