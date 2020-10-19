TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - October is cybersecurity awareness month and to provide awareness about what our RCMP O Division Federal Policing Cybercrime unit is responsible for, we will be hosting a live Question & Answer (Q&A) session on Twitter.

On October 28th, Inspector Brian Moreau, Officer in Charge and Corporal David Sutherland, Senior Investigator, will take over our Twitter feed for an hour to answer your questions about the work that they do in Ontario and to offer advice on staying safe in the cyber world. Be sure to tag our Twitter account during the chat.

Members of the media and general public are all welcome.

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where: RCMP in Ontario Twitter channel - @rcmpont [@grcont]

Cybercrime is a broad term that includes crimes where technology is the target and crimes where technology is the enabler. The RCMP Ontario Cybercrime Team focuses on technology-as-target, which are crimes targeting computers and other information technology.

We welcome questions in advance. They can be sent to us by October 27th on any of our social media channels or through email at the address listed below. Our investigators will be sure to answer them during the Twitter Q & A session.

Please limit your questions to cybercrime or cybersecurity only. Questions not related to the topic will not be answered.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

