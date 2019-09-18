Media Advisory - WSIB to announce 2020 premium rates at its AGM on September 25

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join us at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board's (WSIB) Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Highlights include:

2020 premium rates

Presentation of Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards

Unveiling of the next steps we are taking to improve our services

DATE: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 TIME: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. LOCATION: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

255 Front Street West, Toronto

Room 206

Speakers will include:

Elizabeth Witmer , WSIB Chair

, WSIB Chair Thomas Teahen , WSIB President & CEO

Mrs. Witmer and Mr. Teahen will be available for media interviews immediately following the AGM.

Please RSVP at media@wsib.on.ca to confirm your attendance or contact us if you have any questions or require additional information.

