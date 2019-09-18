Media Advisory - WSIB to announce 2020 premium rates at its AGM on September 25
Sep 18, 2019, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join us at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board's (WSIB) Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Highlights include:
- 2020 premium rates
- Presentation of Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards
- Unveiling of the next steps we are taking to improve our services
DATE:
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
TIME:
9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
LOCATION:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre
255 Front Street West, Toronto
Room 206
Speakers will include:
- Elizabeth Witmer, WSIB Chair
- Thomas Teahen, WSIB President & CEO
Mrs. Witmer and Mr. Teahen will be available for media interviews immediately following the AGM.
Please RSVP at media@wsib.on.ca to confirm your attendance or contact us if you have any questions or require additional information.
SOURCE Workplace Safety & Insurance Board
