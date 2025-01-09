MEDIA ADVISORY - WestJet to augment summer 2025 schedule with new international destination out of Calgary

News provided byWESTJET, an Alberta Partnership
Jan 09, 2025, 14:49 ET
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join WestJet this Monday, January 13, 2025, for an announcement regarding the airline's 2025 summer schedule. A business and community celebration will take place at Fonda Fora, with remarks from key business, government and community partners including Daniel Fajardo, WestJet, Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning.
Who:
- Daniel Fajardo, WestJet, Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning
- Joseph Schow, Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport
- Alisha Reynolds, Tourism Calgary Chief Executive Officer
- Chris Dinsdale, YYC Calgary International Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer
When: January 13, 2025
- 9:30 a.m. - Media registration
- 10:00 a.m. – Formal remarks
- 10:30 a.m. – Media availability
Where: Fonda Fora, 630 4th Ave S.W., Calgary, Alberta
Parking: Street parking is available near Fonda Fora.
Day of contact information:
Julia Kaiser
Advisor, Media Relations, WestJet
403-807-0016
Media are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected] at their earliest convenience.
