MEDIA ADVISORY - WestJet to augment summer 2025 schedule with new international destination out of Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join WestJet this Monday, January 13, 2025, for an announcement regarding the airline's 2025 summer schedule. A business and community celebration will take place at Fonda Fora, with remarks from key business, government and community partners including Daniel Fajardo, WestJet, Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning.

Who:

Daniel Fajardo , WestJet, Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning

Joseph Schow, Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport

Alisha Reynolds, Tourism Calgary Chief Executive Officer

Chris Dinsdale, YYC Calgary International Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer

When: January 13, 2025

9:30 a.m. - Media registration

Media registration 10:00 a.m . – Formal remarks

. – Formal remarks 10:30 a.m. – Media availability

Where: Fonda Fora, 630 4th Ave S.W., Calgary, Alberta

Parking: Street parking is available near Fonda Fora.

Day of contact information:

Julia Kaiser

Advisor, Media Relations, WestJet

403-807-0016

Media are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected] at their earliest convenience.

