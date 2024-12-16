News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Dec 16, 2024, 08:39 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities for an update.
Date:
Monday, December 16, 2024
Time:
09:00 a.m. EST
Location:
National Press Theatre
180 Wellington Street, Room 325
Ottawa, Ontario
K1P 5A4
Participation in the event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press
Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]
