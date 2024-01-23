Media Advisory - Unifor media availability about Metro Vancouver transit strike

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to an update about the 5,100 Unifor members working at Coast Mountain Bus Company (Translink) during transit supervisor negotiations.

"Translink has made a mess of things and they must fix it as soon as possible," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Workers nor transit riders want this disruption in the region's transportation network."

What: Statement on transit strike action

Who: Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director; Balbir Mann, Unifor Local 111 President; Mike Smith, Unifor Local 2200 President.

When: Tuesday, January 23 at 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: Unifor Western Regional Office at 326 12th Street, New Westminster, B.C.

Unifor Local 111 represents more than 4,000 transit operators. Local 2200 represents 1,100 workers in the trades, support, and SeaBus operations.

