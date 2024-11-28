Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce funding to help stop crime and violence in Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, and the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services and Minister of Justice for Yukon, for an announcement on the federal government taking action to help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts. Following the announcement, MP Hanley and Minister McPhee will take questions from the media.

Event:

In Person

Date

Friday, November 29, 2024

Time:

1:45 p.m. MST

Location:

Media Room, Jim Smith Building
2071 2nd Avenue,
Whitehorse, Yukon
Y1A 1B2

