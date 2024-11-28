Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce funding to help stop crime and violence in Yukon
News provided byPublic Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Nov 28, 2024, 16:14 ET
WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, and the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services and Minister of Justice for Yukon, for an announcement on the federal government taking action to help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts. Following the announcement, MP Hanley and Minister McPhee will take questions from the media.
|
Event:
|
In Person
|
Date
|
Friday, November 29, 2024
|
Time:
|
1:45 p.m. MST
|
Location:
|
Media Room, Jim Smith Building
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Contacts: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]
