Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce financial support for cyber data centre at the University of New Brunswick
News provided byPublic Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Dec 12, 2024, 14:09 ET
FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, for an announcement on federal financial support for the creation of a cyber data centre at the University of New Brunswick. Minister LeBlanc will be joined by Dr. Paul J. Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick, the Honourable Frank McKenna, Benefactor of the McKenna Institute, and Ali Ghorbani, Director of the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity. Following the announcement, Minister LeBlanc will take questions from the media.
|
Event:
|
In Person
|
Date
|
Friday, December 13, 2024
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. AST
|
Location:
|
Kent Auditorium and Atrium
Wu Conference Centre
6 Duffie Drive
Fredericton, New Brunswick
Stay connected
Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube
Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Contacts: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]
Share this article