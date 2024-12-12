Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce financial support for cyber data centre at the University of New Brunswick

News provided by

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Dec 12, 2024, 14:09 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, for an announcement on federal financial support for the creation of a cyber data centre at the University of New Brunswick. Minister LeBlanc will be joined by Dr. Paul J. Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick, the Honourable Frank McKenna, Benefactor of the McKenna Institute, and Ali Ghorbani, Director of the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity. Following the announcement, Minister LeBlanc will take questions from the media.

Event:

In Person

Date

Friday, December 13, 2024

Time:

1:30 p.m. AST

Location:

Kent Auditorium and Atrium

Wu Conference Centre

6 Duffie Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada