Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce financial support for cyber data centre at the University of New Brunswick

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, for an announcement on federal financial support for the creation of a cyber data centre at the University of New Brunswick. Minister LeBlanc will be joined by Dr. Paul J. Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick, the Honourable Frank McKenna, Benefactor of the McKenna Institute, and Ali Ghorbani, Director of the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity. Following the announcement, Minister LeBlanc will take questions from the media.

Event: In Person Date Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. AST Location: Kent Auditorium and Atrium Wu Conference Centre 6 Duffie Drive Fredericton, New Brunswick

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]