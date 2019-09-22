Media Advisory - The CMA to Attend United Nations Meeting on Universal Health Care

OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, September 23rd, a CMA delegation led by President Dr. Sandy Buchman will attend the United Nations (UN) meeting on Universal Health Care in New York City. The meeting will bring heads of state, political and health leaders, policy-makers worldwide to discuss key themes such as access to care, skilled workforce and affordable medicine.

The CMA delegation will also attend events related to the United Nations' Climate Action Summit also held on the same day.

An Ipsos poll conducted for the CMA earlier this year found that these topics were among the top worries of Canadians leading up to the 2019 federal election. The CMA intends to bring the discussions back to Canada as further proof points that Federal parties need to make health a priority this election.

WHEN: September 23, 2019



WHAT: UN High Level Meeting on Universal Care



WHO: Dr. Sandy Buchman, CMA president

Media availability via Skype and phone after 3:30 p.m. (EST)

