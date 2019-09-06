Media Advisory - Solidarity Rally and News Conference at Nemak protest in Windsor

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor's National President will be joined by hundreds of activists at a rally on September 12 to show solidarity with 180 Unifor members who have been told their jobs are moving to Mexico.

"Nemak signed an agreement to keep this plant open until 2022 and these workers deserve nothing less than for their employer to live up to that agreement. Nemak cannot abandon Windsor or these workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. Unifor members, labour activists and members of the Windsor community are invited to attend and send a strong message to Nemak and all levels of government that good auto jobs must stay in Ontario.

Who: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President, Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director, Smokey Thomas, OPSEU President and other guest speakers

What: Rally News Conference at Nemak Plant

When: 11:00 am, September 12, 2019

Where: 4600 G N Booth Dr., Windsor, Ontario

For anyone unable to attend in person, the news conference will be streamed live on Unifor Canada's Facebook page.

In July, Nemak announced it intends to move production of the GM I-6 diesel aluminum engine block and the Corvette engine block and bedplate to its facilities in Monterey, Mexico, in violation of an extension agreement signed with the union in 2016.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: or to arrange a skype, phone, or FaceTime interview with Unifor's National President, please contact Unifor Director of Communications Natalie Clancy at Natalie.Clancy@unifor.org or (cell) 416-707-5794.

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

