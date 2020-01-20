Media Advisory - Secretary to the Governor General to Honour Outstanding Student-Athletes

OTTAWA, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Ms. Assunta Di Lorenzo, Secretary to the Governor General and Herald Chancellor of Canada, will present the Governor General's Academic All-Canadian Commendation for the 2018-2019 season to eight recipients during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will be travelling to Israel at the time of the event to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre.

The Governor General's Academic All-Canadian Commendation recognizes student-athletes who have maintained an average of 80 per cent or higher over the academic year while playing on one or more of their university's varsity teams. U SPORTS selects one female and one male student-athlete from each of the four conferences.

Below is the list of the eight 2018-2019 recipients:

Atlantic University Sport (AUS)

Ciera Disipio – Cape Breton University – Women's Soccer – Bachelor of Arts,

Community Studies

Liam Elbourne – St. Francis Xavier University – Soccer – Business / Economics

Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ)

Frédérique Beauchamp – Université Laval – Basketball – D. Médecine

Grayg Noireault – Université de Montréal – Soccer – Arts and sciences, Cinema

Ontario University Athletics (OUA)

Slater Doggett – Queen's University– Hockey – Applied Economics

Zoe Sherar – University of Guelph – Track and Field – Economics

Canada West (CW )

Seth Friesen – Brandon University – Volleyball – Science

Anna Mollenhauer – University of Victoria – Field Hockey – Education, Recreation and Health

About U SPORTS

U SPORTS is the national brand for university sports in Canada. Every year, close to 20 000 student-athletes and 700 coaches from 56 universities vie for 21 national championships in 12 different sports. U SPORTS also provides higher performance international opportunities for Canadian student-athletes at Winter and Summer Universiades, as well as through numerous World University Championships. For more information, visit www.USPORTS.ca.

