MONTREAL, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - From sunset to 1 a.m., the colours of the fleur-de-lis will adorn the Samuel De Champlain Bridge to celebrate the Fête nationale du Québec.

"Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will light up in blue and white to mark the Fête nationale du Québec and thus celebrate the richness of Québec culture and history. Wishing a happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day to all Quebecers and all Francophones celebrating across the country today."

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Note: For the first 15 minutes after sunset, the bridge will salute the 6th game of the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals with a blue-white-red illumination before taking on the colors of the fleur-de-lis.

