Demers Ambulances acquires strategic supplier Garage Carrey & Fils

The acquisition will allow Demers Ambulances to offer its customers a comprehensive range of services

BELOEIL, QC, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Demers Ambulances Manufacturer Inc. ("Demers Ambulances"), the Quebec leader in ambulance design, manufacturing, and distribution, is continuing its expansion by acquiring its strategic supplier Garage Carrey & Fils Ltd ("Garage Carrey"), a specialist in painting, maintenance and repair of automotive vehicles.

Founded in 1956, Garage Carrey specializes in general automotive mechanics, bodywork, and painting, and has been a strategic partner of Demers since 1988. Garage Carrey operates out of a 17,000 square foot building in Beloeil, Quebec. For Demers, this acquisition is an opportunity to consolidate its paint operations and achieve its goal of significantly increasing its range of after-sales services.

"This acquisition gives us the space we needed," said Alain Brunelle, President and CEO of Demers. "Our current after-sales service facility was no longer meeting our needs. We were actively looking for a better-suited place to support our growth, especially since the addition of Crestline buses and ambulances to our products portfolio, requiring us to increase our after-sales service offer from Beloeil. The combination of the resources and, on top excellent employee skills of the Garage Carrey team and those of Demers is a perfect opportunity to meet our vision of becoming the partner of choice and offer our customers a complete range of services. "

"My brother Richard and I are happy to join the Demers Family, and we already see great opportunities to contribute to the success of the company," said Mr. Bruno Carrey, former co-owner of Garage Carrey, following the signing of the agreement.

All personnel, including former owners, remain employed by Garage Carrey & Fils, and the company will continue to provide services under its current name.

