Media Advisory - #RIDEAUHALLoween: Dinner with the Dead

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Rideau Hall has never hosted a dinner like this before. It's not the usual lively event, but it will be one you'll never forget. Rideau Hall staff have come back from the dead this Halloween night to serve you frights, fun and candy. Don't lose your appetite.

Activities will take place inside and outside at the Visitor Centre, as well as near the Thomas and Sussex Gates.

New activities for all ages!

Brave a visit through the creepy kitchen. Learn about what is in soil and try to identify animals by their skeletons with the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum. Take a photo at the haunted dinner table filled with creepy and weird foods, and use the hashtag #RIDEAUHALLoween. Grab your candy before you leave!

Rideau Hall staff will be on hand to distribute goodies to trick-or-treaters of all ages.

When: Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Thomas Gate, 1 Sussex Drive (activities inside and outside the Visitor Centre)

Parking: Street parking is available in the neighbourhood

Public information :

613-991-4422

1-866-842-4422 (toll-free)

guide@gg.ca

www.gg.ca/visitus

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to confirm their attendance

with the Rideau Hall Press Office.

For further information: Media information: Charles Anido, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1874 (cell), charles.anido@gg.ca

