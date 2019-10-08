Media Advisory - Plan International Canada hosts pop-up game show to test Canadians' knowledge about girls' leadership

Global gender rights organization teams up with Canadian celebrities – including guest hosts Jessi Cruickshank, Cheryl Hickey and Melissa Grelo – to reveal the facts on girls' rights and leadership in Canada.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

What: To celebrate International Day of the Girl in 2019, Plan is challenging Canadians to know their facts from fiction when it comes to girls' rights and equality. The organization will showcase new data through a pop-up game show set called Fact or Fact Check.



Why: Plan International Canada led the global movement to make International Day of the Girl a reality, garnering all-party support from the Canadian Parliament and the United Nations. Since 2012, we have celebrated it annually on October 11, igniting a global mass movement to amplify girls' voices, advocate for their rights, and elevate their position in society.



When: Thursday, October 10, 2019

• 10:15 a.m. Media arrival, registration and set-up

• 10:30 a.m. Welcome, opening remarks + photo op

• 10:40 a.m. First game play begins

• 11:00 a.m. Media interviews



Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St.), Albert's Way space (2nd floor at James St. and Albert St. Entrance)



Who: Councillor Ana Bailão, Deputy Mayor, City of Toronto

• Welcome + opening remarks at 10:30 a.m.





Jessi Cruickshank, Canadian television personality & Host of New Mom, Who Dis? on Facebook Watch

• Hosting Fact or Fact Check game show at 11:15 a.m.





Cheryl Hickey, Host of ET Canada

• Hosting Fact or Fact Check game show at 10:40 a.m.





Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Plan International Canada

• Welcome + opening remarks at 10:35 a.m.





Plan International Canada youth ambassadors from across Canada



Afternoon Activities:







Melissa Grelo, Co-Host of CTV's The Social

• Hosting Fact or Fact Check game show at 3:00 p.m.





Public Participation in Fact or Fact Check game show:

Members of the public are welcome to play Fact or Fact Check during the following timeslots:

• Thursday October 10 – 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

• Friday, October 11 & Saturday, October 12 – 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

SOURCE Plan International Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Media are requested to RSVP in advance to Jasleen.Sembhi@hkstrategies.ca and will be asked to present proper identification for accreditation and sign in at the Fact or Fact Check game show location beginning at 10:15 a.m. and no later than 10:30 a.m.

Related Links

www.plancanada.ca

