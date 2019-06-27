Media Advisory - Pizza Pizza & Coca-Cola lend a hand to Montrealers on Montreal Moving Day

MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - "I love having to move," said no one ever! Boxes, heavy lifting, and unpacking. Moving to a new place is hard enough without the added traffic of the entire city doing it at the same time. July 1st to some is Canada Day, but for Montrealers, it is notoriously known as Moving Day. Have no fear, Pizza Pizza is your friendly neighbour ready to greet movers with warm slices of pizza.

Keeping up a decade long tradition, Pizza Pizza in partnership with Coca-Cola will be hitting the streets of Montreal to give away 3,000 hot slices of free pizza and refreshing Coca-Cola beverages on Moving Day.

WHEN: Monday, July 1, 2019

11am - 6pm

WHERE: The Pizza Pizza and Coca-Cola team can be seen throughout the streets of Montreal in the following neighborhoods: Verdun, Notre-Dame-de-

Grâce, Cote-des-Neiges, Outremont, Parc-Extension, and Ahuntsic

GET SOCIAL: Twitter: @PizzaPizzaLtd/ @PizzaPizzaFR

Instagram: @PizzaPizzaLtd / @PizzaPizzaFR

Facebook: Pizza Pizza Canada

MOVING DAY PIZZA & DRINKS DEAL

There's no better way to thank your friends for their help than feeding them pizza! Tired movers can get their hands on a special Pizza Pizza deal this weekend! The Moving Day Deal includes 2 medium pizzas with 4 toppings combined, 6 Coca-Cola drinks and 2 dipping sauces, all for $20.29.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

For further information: Stephania Masoabo, La Force du Collectif, stephania.masoabo@laforceducollectif.ca, 438-821-1258.

Related Links

www.pizzapizza.ca

