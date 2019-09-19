Media Advisory - Photo Opportunity - Signing the Writs of General Election Français

News provided by

Elections Canada

Sep 19, 2019, 16:07 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, invites members of the media to a photo opportunity of the signing of the writs of the 43rd general election.

Date:

Friday, September 20, 2019


Time:

1:00 p.m.



Location:

Elections Canada
30 Victoria St.
Gatineau, Quebec
K1A 0M6

Visitor passes are required for access. Please RSVP with Elections Canada Media Relations if you wish to attend.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, media@elections.ca

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

Organization Profile

Elections Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Photo Opportunity - Signing the Writs of General Election

News provided by

Elections Canada

Sep 19, 2019, 16:07 ET