Media Advisory/Photo Op - Ontario Science Centre hosts Director X's multimedia installation Life of the Earth as part of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019

Oct 03, 2019, 12:29 ET

Large-scale creative project explores humanity's impact on the environment

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Science never sleeps, and neither does art on October 5, when the Ontario Science Centre welcomes Nuit Blanche Toronto revellers to experience acclaimed Canadian artist Director X's latest artwork Life of the Earth. This large-scale projection depicts the past, present and future of the Earth as if seen from space, reflecting on humanity, environmental degradation and Anthropocene extinction. Life of the Earth runs simultaneously with the Brampton-raised artist's monumental Nuit Blanche Toronto 2016 project Death of the Sun. Free, 45-person-capacity shuttles connect the Ontario Science Centre, Aga Khan Museum, the Royal Ontario Museum and Coxwell TTC Station.

Director X’s Life of the Earth is a large-scale projection that depicts the past, present and future of the Earth as if seen from space. Reflecting on on humanity, environmental degradation and Anthropocene extinction, Life of the Earth is a call to climate change action. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

A collaboration between the Ontario Science Centre and the City of Toronto, Life of the Earth is part of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019 and runs to January 5, 2020.

WHAT:                

Life of the Earth, a large-scale, multimedia art installation
Nuit Blanche Toronto

WHEN:                               

Saturday, October 5
7 p.m. to 7 a.m. 

WHERE:    

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road, Toronto
Enter via main entrance. TV crews may enter via South C entrance, off Gateway Blvd.

For interviews with Director X in advance of Nuit Blanche Toronto, please contact Andrea Mus (Andrea.Mus@osc.on.ca | 416-696-3191).

For further information: Media contacts: Anna Relyea, Director, Strategic Communications, 416-696-3273, c: 416-668-1967, Anna.Relyea@osc.on.ca; Andrea Mus, Media Relations Officer, 416-696-3191, c: 416-895-5482, Andrea.Mus@osc.on.ca

