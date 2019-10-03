Media Advisory/Photo Op - Ontario Science Centre hosts Director X's multimedia installation Life of the Earth as part of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019

Large-scale creative project explores humanity's impact on the environment



TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Science never sleeps, and neither does art on October 5, when the Ontario Science Centre welcomes Nuit Blanche Toronto revellers to experience acclaimed Canadian artist Director X's latest artwork Life of the Earth. This large-scale projection depicts the past, present and future of the Earth as if seen from space, reflecting on humanity, environmental degradation and Anthropocene extinction. Life of the Earth runs simultaneously with the Brampton-raised artist's monumental Nuit Blanche Toronto 2016 project Death of the Sun. Free, 45-person-capacity shuttles connect the Ontario Science Centre, Aga Khan Museum, the Royal Ontario Museum and Coxwell TTC Station.