Media Advisory - "Pedal for Kids" imagine 30 pairs of feet, cycling in unison through downtown Montreal, every hour on the hour, from June 10-14

WHAT: Pedal for Kids with teams of 30 people out on the MIGHTY BIKE pedaling through the streets of downtown Montreal.

WHEN: From noon Monday, June 10th daily until Friday afternoon, June 14th.

Spokeschild: David Saracino, now 15, will be available for media interviews on Monday afternoon at 14:30 – 15:00.

WHERE: Starting point in Cabot Square at Ste. Catherine and Atwater. FIRST RIDE AT NOON.

PEDAL FOR KIDS, began in 1992 when Sylvie Lalumière and Michael Conway decided to start raising funds in memory of their daughter Meagan, who received treatment at the Montreal Children's Hospital. Twenty-eight years later, over 200 000 cyclists and 166 participating teams have made possible the purchase of over 90 life-saving pieces of medical equipment and instruments. These funds have proven essential to the improvement of pediatric care, and equally to the innovation of several treatment centres, including the wake-up centre, the Family Resource Centre, the Psychiatry Department, and the Adolescent Clinic.

Pedal for Kids

Video of Dr. Gilardino

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjj1dcGwXI0

Teams participating in 2019

Air Canada Vacations, Aviron Technical Institute of Montreal, Bell, CGI, Colliers and friends, Dassault Systemes, Deloitte, EY Wheels of Steel, Filo Import, Groupe Mach, Harrison's Ride, IGA, Jarislowsky Fraser, Jean Fortin et associés, Laurentian Bank, Logibec, Morgan Stanley, Osler, Paysafe Group, Research In Action, RBC, Rio Tinto, Robinson Sheppard Shapiro, Scotiabank, Stikeman Elliot, TD Bank, Tecsys, Tribal Fashion, Wells Fargo

