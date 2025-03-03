The parliamentary secretary will meet with three funding recipients as part of the announcement

HALIFAX, NS, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Louis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a creative export funding announcement on Tuesday on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. The Parliamentary Secretary will be joined by representatives from Thief & Bandit Apparel and Accessories. He will also meet with the Prismatic Arts Society and Jambhala Holdings Inc.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

TIME:

11:30 a.m.

Journalists who wish to attend this announcement must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the organization they represent to [email protected] by 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Details on how to attend will be provided afterward.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Charles Thibault-Béland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]