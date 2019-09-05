Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore to Announce Funding for Multicultural Projects in Atlantic Canada Français
Sep 05, 2019, 07:00 ET
Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Member of Parliament (Halifax), will announce funding for multicultural projects in Atlantic Canada
HALIFAX, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), will be at the Africville Museum in Halifax Friday to announce funding for multiculturalism projects in Atlantic Canada. Mr. Fillmore will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Friday, September 6, 2019
TIME:
1 p.m.
PLACE:
Africville Museum
5795 Africville Road
Halifax, Nova Scotia
For further information: (media only): Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
