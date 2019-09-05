Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore to Announce Funding for Multicultural Projects in Atlantic Canada

Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Member of Parliament (Halifax), will announce funding for multicultural projects in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), will be at the Africville Museum in Halifax Friday to announce funding for multiculturalism projects in Atlantic Canada. Mr. Fillmore will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Friday, September 6, 2019

TIME:

1 p.m.

PLACE:

Africville Museum

5795 Africville Road

Halifax, Nova Scotia

