CORNWALL, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Cornwall Detachment, in partnership with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) would like to invite the community to participate in the non-perishable food drive "Pack a Zodiac". The campaign runs from November 20 until December 18, 2020. All donations will be given to Agape Centre food bank in Cornwall, Ontario.

The Agape Centre is "local people helping local people". Their mission is to reduce the impact of poverty in our community. They do this by providing food, clothing, and household items for people in need, primarily through their soup kitchen, food bank and thrift shop.

Ways you can help:

You can drop off your donation at the Cornwall RCMP Detachment (501 Tollgate Road East, Cornwall, Ontario ), Monday-Friday 9am-4pm ;





RCMP Detachment (501 Tollgate Road East, ), Monday-Friday ; Come join us at No Frills (1390 Second Street East, Cornwall, Ontario ) on December 5, 2020 where members of the RCMP and CBSA will be accepting donations in the parking lot.

If you don't have time to shop, we will also be accepting monetary donations and our volunteers will be happy to do the shopping for you.

A reminder to please respect COVID-19 public health advice and guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, when attending these locations.

A little can go a long way when a community works together. Thank you for your continued support!

