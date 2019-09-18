Media Advisory - Over 65 leading Canadian companies to present at CIBC's Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (CM: TSX) will host its 18th annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal, Sept. 25-26, 2019.

Scheduled to present are senior executives from over 65 companies spanning several key industry sectors, including financial services, retail & consumer, industrials, technology, telecommunications, media, and real estate.

Presenters will outline their business plans, growth strategies, and the future direction of their sectors in panel sessions during the conference. Avery Shenfeld, Chief Economist at CIBC, will also deliver a keynote address on the economy on Sept. 26.

Conference Attendance & Audiocast

Attendance is by invitation only. Media and the public are invited to listen to the presentations live via audiocast on the day of the conference. A complete agenda can be found on the audiocast link above.

For further information: Media contact: Jessica Steinberg at 416-542-9209 or jessica.steinberg@cibc.com

