MEDIA ADVISORY - Ontario Science Centre to open on February 2

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Science Centre is pleased to welcome back visitors beginning on Wednesday, February 2.

Visitors can explore the wonders of our newest exhibitions Bug Lab and Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages, venture into deep space in the new IMAX® film Asteroid Hunters, and experience our new live demonstrations, Brilliant Bugs and Ice Age Survival Training.

All tickets for visitors and members, including IMAX® film tickets, must be booked in advance at OntarioScienceCentre.ca. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To help keep our staff and visitors safe, we have limited capacity, use a timed ticketing system to space out visitors, require everyone to wear a mask and visitors aged 12 and older must show enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes to enter the Science Centre.

To learn more about what to expect at the Science Centre, visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

