MEDIA ADVISORY - Ontario Science Centre celebrates World Teachers' Day with special discount for virtual school programs

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - In honour of World Teachers' Day on October 5, the Ontario Science Centre celebrates the impact and dedication of teachers and homeschoolers by offering a 10% discount on our virtual school programs. From October 5-10, educators can sign up on our website to receive the discount on virtual school program(s) offered between November 16 and December 17, 2021.

Our virtual school programs allow teachers to transport the Science Centre right into their classrooms with captivating experiments and demonstrations in real time. From investigating the strength and stability of structures, to learning how humans perceive light and sound, to scanning the galaxy in search of new worlds, and having fun with combustion, the virtual school programs make science engaging and accessible for kids from JK through to Grade 12. View a complete list of the programs here.



What: Ontario Science Centre offers virtual school program discount to teachers for

World Teachers' Day



Who: Lorrie Ann Smith, Vice President, Science Education, Ontario Science Centre

Smith's work focuses on learning and engagement in STEAM with children, youth, educators, and families

For interviews, please contact Laura Berkenblit (see below)



When: Tuesday, October 5

10 a.m. – 5 p.m



Where: Ontario Science Centre

770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON

