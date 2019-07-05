Media Advisory - Official opening of the new Canada Border Services Agency building in Halifax
Jul 05, 2019, 12:20 ET
HALIFAX, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will deliver a speech to officially open the newest Government of Canada office in Halifax.
|
Date:
|
July 8, 2019
|
Time:
|
11 am (ADT)
|
Location:
|
263 Susie Lake Crescent
Please note that interested media should contact Allan Donovan at communicationsatl@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca or at 902-377-1366 to confirm their attendance.
Media representatives covering the announcement are asked to arrive at the main entrance of the building no later than 10:50 am (ADT) on the day of the event and to provide a valid government photo ID to be admitted on site.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Mario Morneau, Acting Senior Communications Advisor, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Atlantic Region, 613-790-4785, mario.morneau@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
Share this article