Media Advisory - Official opening of the new Canada Border Services Agency building in Halifax

HALIFAX, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will deliver a speech to officially open the newest Government of Canada office in Halifax.

Date: July 8, 2019 Time: 11 am (ADT) Location: 263 Susie Lake Crescent

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Please note that interested media should contact Allan Donovan at communicationsatl@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca or at 902-377-1366 to confirm their attendance.

Media representatives covering the announcement are asked to arrive at the main entrance of the building no later than 10:50 am (ADT) on the day of the event and to provide a valid government photo ID to be admitted on site.

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Mario Morneau, Acting Senior Communications Advisor, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Atlantic Region, 613-790-4785, mario.morneau@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

