Media Advisory - Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill to start at 9 p.m. from September 1-8
Aug 30, 2019, 09:30 ET
The Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill will start 30 minutes earlier in September
OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Starting Sunday, September 1, until the end of the season on September 8, the Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill will begin at 9 p.m. This free bilingual sound and light show is a thrilling thematic journey through Canada's history.
Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Sunday, September 1, 2019
TIME:
9 p.m.
PLACE:
Parliament Hill
111 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
