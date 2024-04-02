Apr 02, 2024, 15:27 ET
HALIFAX, NS, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a housing announcement.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. AT
|
Location:
|
Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Media are asked to register in advance for this in-person event by sharing their name, title, email address and outlet with [email protected] before Wednesday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. Atlantic time. Please include "RSVP for April 3 press conference" in the subject line of the email.
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. AT.
SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada
For further information: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Minister's office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, 343-597-1725, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]; Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, 343-292-6100, [email protected]
Share this article