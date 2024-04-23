TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives and others are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement on housing and affordability.

He will be joined by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry; the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue; Jean Lamarche, Mayor, Ville de Trois-Rivières; and Adel Omar Dahmane, Vice-Rector for Studies and Training, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.

Following the announcement, Ministers Guilbeault, Champagne and Bibeau will hold a media availability.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability



Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024



Time: 11:30 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec

Media representatives and others are encouraged to register to this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.

The location will be confirmed only to registered media representatives and others.

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]